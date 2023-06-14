Arkansas Commit Dion Stutts Dead At 18

Arkansas Razorbacks commit Dion Stutts died Tuesday (June 13) , Memphis University School football coach and athletic director Bobby Alston confirmed to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Stutts, who was entering his senior year at MUS, is believed to have succumbed to injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle crash on his farm in Batesville, Mississippi, according to Alston.

“Our hearts are broken for the family. Dion was such a great young man. He had a smile that warmed your heart when you had a chance to be around him," Alston said via the Commercial Appeal.

No additional details were provided in relation to Stutts' death as of Wednesday (June 14). Stutts was one of the top returning senior high school football prospects from the Memphis area, rating as a three-star prospect and ranking as the No. 65 defensive lineman, No. 18 player from the state of Tennessee and the No. 675 overall prospect for the 2024 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Stutts committed to Arkansas on March 11, having previously attended Junior Day in Fayetteville on January 28 and initially received a scholarship offer from the program on May 7, 2022.

"We’re going to miss that smile, miss that wonderful personality and we’re just praying for his family right now," Alston said via the Commercial Appeal.