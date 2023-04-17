Revealing 911 Call From Ohio State OC Brian Hartline's ATV Crash Released
By Jason Hall
April 17, 2023
A 911 call made by the sister of Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline reveals that he was drinking before riding on an ATV that crashed and flipped early Sunday (April 16) morning.
"My friend's husband called us and said 'call 911 right now.' So my brother is out with them and his wife just took a 4-wheeler out to them and I heard a really loud scream," said Hartline's sister, Jamie, to a 911 operater in a call obtained by TMZ Sports on Monday (April 17).
"Have they been drinking?" The operator asked.
"Yes, they have," Jamie responded.
Police bodycam footage captured at the scene showed Hartline appear to be injured while on the ground receiving medical treatment, with an ATV flipped in the background. The 36-year-old offensive coordinator was on his property in Liberty Township, Ohio, at the time of the crash at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Hartline, a former standout wide receiver at Ohio State, played in the NFL for seven seasons before returning to his alma mater as an offensive quality control assistant in 2017 under then-head coach Urban Meyer and promoted to wide receivers coach the following season, a role he continued when current head coach Ryan Day took over in 2019.
Hartline was promoted to passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach last season and named offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach this past offseason.