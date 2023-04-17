Revealing 911 Call From Ohio State OC Brian Hartline's ATV Crash Released

A 911 call made by the sister of Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline reveals that he was drinking before riding on an ATV that crashed and flipped early Sunday (April 16) morning.

"My friend's husband called us and said 'call 911 right now.' So my brother is out with them and his wife just took a 4-wheeler out to them and I heard a really loud scream," said Hartline's sister, Jamie, to a 911 operater in a call obtained by TMZ Sports on Monday (April 17).

"Have they been drinking?" The operator asked.

"Yes, they have," Jamie responded.

Police bodycam footage captured at the scene showed Hartline appear to be injured while on the ground receiving medical treatment, with an ATV flipped in the background. The 36-year-old offensive coordinator was on his property in Liberty Township, Ohio, at the time of the crash at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.