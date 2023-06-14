Man Fakes Death To Teach Family A Lesson, Shows Up At Funeral In Helicopter

A Belgian man who faked his death in order to teach his family a lesson arrived at his own funeral in a helicopter.

TikTok user David Baerten, 45, along with his wife and children, orchestrated a prank to see who actually cared about him after news of his "death" was shared on social media.

“Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you,” his daughter wrote online, according to the Times UK.“Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

A TikTok shared by Thomas Faut, who was in attendance for Baerten's fake funeral in the city of Liege over the weekend, shows the helicopter landing in a field before Baerten exits the aircraft with a camera crew and is greeted by attendees.