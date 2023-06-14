Joe Burrow On NFL's Top Quarterback: 'I Don't Think There's Any Argument'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow credited Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the best player at their position and said there's currently no argument to be made.

"I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Pat. Until somebody has a better year than he's had, he's the one to knock off," Burrow said via NFL.com.

Both Burrow and Mahomes have emerged as two of the NFL's best quarterbacks during their short careers. Mahomes is coming off his Super Bowl victory in four years, which included leading the Chiefs to a win against Burrow's Bengals in the 2022 AFC Championship Game in January.

The win was, however, the first time Mahomes had defeated Burrow, with the latter holding a 3-1 edge in head-to-head matchups since coming into the league in 2020. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship Game -- as well as in a home game during the 2022 regular season -- which led to many referring to Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead" given the quarterback's road dominance.

Burrow threw for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing, while leading the Bengals to a 12-4 record as a starter and their second consecutive AFC North Division title in 2022. The former Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and bounced back from a knee injury that forced him to miss the final six games of his rookie season.

Mahomes threw for a career-best 5,250 yards, while also leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (41), passing yards per game (308.8) and touchdown percentage (6.3) during the 2022 regular season, which included a 14-3 record. The former Texas Tech standout has led the Chiefs to a first-place finish in the AFC West Division during each of his five seasons as a full-time starter, having been selected No. 10 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.