June 15 In Hip-Hop History: Drake Drops His Debut Album 'Thank Me Later'

Each track on the album takes fans back to the beginning of Drizzy's reign on top of the charts. Beginning with the Keys-assisted "Fireworks," the album features a slew of classics like "Show Me A Good Time," "Up All Night" with Nicki Minaj, "Fancy" with Tip and Swizz, "Light Up" with Hov and "Shut It Down," which remains his sole collaboration with The-Dream. Even the album's deep cuts like "Karaoke," "The Resistance," and the title track produced by Timbo still resonates with fans today.



The album was the follow-up to his wildly successful breakthrough project So Far Gone. According to MTV, Drake he was inspired to make the album after he studied both Nas and Andre 3000's work.



"I went back and I really studied Nas," Drake said. "Nas was somebody that I used to listen to his raps and never understood how he did it. I always wanted to understand how he painted those pictures and his [rhyming] bar structure. I went back and really studied Nas and Andre 3000 and then came back with this album."



Revisit Drake's debut album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE