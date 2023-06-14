North Carolina Woman 'Still In Dream Land' After Big Lottery Win

Good things come to those who wait, which a North Carolina woman found out when her dreams came true thanks to a recent second-chance drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"There's always that chance, you just never know," said Sandra Culifer, of Macclesfield. "So I just figured, 'Why not?"

It's a good thing she took her chance, too, which she discovered when she learned she beat more than 42 million entries to win the grand $200,000 prize in the 2023 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing on Wednesday (June 7).

"I glanced at the email and saw it came from lottery and I said, 'Wait a minute. This says I won,'" Culifer said. "I had to go find out if it was real."

She continued, "It's one of those dreams you have but never really think is going to happen. And now the dream came true."

Culifer claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (June 12), taking home a grand total of $142,500 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she will pay some bills and share the wealth with her family. For now, she's still reeling from the win.

"I'm still in dream land," she said. "I can't even explain how I'm feeling."