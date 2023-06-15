Adam Lambert Is 'Holding Out For A Hero' At Can't Cancel Pride 2023

Aside from his illustrious solo career, Lambert has spent the past decade with the iconic band Queen, partnering with original members Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor to bring live performances of the band's legendary tunes to fans across the globe. Lambert previously called the partnership "the most brilliant, symbiotic relationship" that has allowed him to play arenas all around the world, a feat he credits to the band.

The three sat down with iHeartRadio ICONS earlier this year to share details of their upcoming Rhapsody tour, which kicks off in October, where Taylor even revealed that he and May realized they wanted Lambert to be a more permanent fixture with the band immediately following a 2014 performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

"When it all began, I didn't expect it to continue this long and this successfully. I thought, 'Oh this was just a one off it's going to be a great time. We'll do this gig together at the EMA's in Belfast for MTV and that will be that it will be a lovely night,'" Lambert said. "And I don't know, we just clicked, it was such a nice connection and we had a lot of fun on stage and one thing after another sort of came up as opportunities and I was thrilled to keep being able to say yes!"