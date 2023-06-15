Adam Lambert Is 'Holding Out For A Hero' At Can't Cancel Pride 2023
By Sarah Tate
June 16, 2023
Adam Lambert brought the drama to the 2023 Can't Cancel Pride, treating the crowd to an incredible cover of one of the biggest songs of the '80s.
Lambert hit the stage for a stunning rendition of "Holding Out For A Hero" by Bonnie Tyler, a song that Tyler said is all about finding someone who will stand up against adversity and which was featured on his Lambert's new album High Drama. The American Idol alum even received a loving introduction by Bonnie Tyler herself, who praised him for being "one of the loudest, proudest, wonderful, most talented members of the [LGBTQ+] community."
Wearing a gorgeous purple suit with leather pants and dramatic glittery makeup, Lambert stood amongst a smokey stage with fog rolling around him as the iconic thematic sound of the song, with a modern electronic twist, set the tone of what was to come.
In true Adam Lambert style, he showed off his powerful vocal prowess as he made the classic track his own, including some truly impressive belted high notes as he sang, "I'm holding out for a hero 'til the morning light/ He's gotta be sure and it's gotta be soon/ And he's gotta be larger than life."
While talking to host JoJo Siwa after his performance about how they have both been a part of Can't Cancel Pride from its very first year, Lambert said how important events like this are to give back to the community.
"This year, it is more important than ever to give back," he said. "It's a tough, tough year, but we can do this together. All we need to do is love each other, we need to feel all the feels, and we need to pump up our pride. We do all of this by advocating for ourselves and our community."
Aside from his illustrious solo career, Lambert has spent the past decade with the iconic band Queen, partnering with original members Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor to bring live performances of the band's legendary tunes to fans across the globe. Lambert previously called the partnership "the most brilliant, symbiotic relationship" that has allowed him to play arenas all around the world, a feat he credits to the band.
The three sat down with iHeartRadio ICONS earlier this year to share details of their upcoming Rhapsody tour, which kicks off in October, where Taylor even revealed that he and May realized they wanted Lambert to be a more permanent fixture with the band immediately following a 2014 performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
"When it all began, I didn't expect it to continue this long and this successfully. I thought, 'Oh this was just a one off it's going to be a great time. We'll do this gig together at the EMA's in Belfast for MTV and that will be that it will be a lovely night,'" Lambert said. "And I don't know, we just clicked, it was such a nice connection and we had a lot of fun on stage and one thing after another sort of came up as opportunities and I was thrilled to keep being able to say yes!"