Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Are Engaged

Wedding season is upon us and one famous couple is preparing to walk down the aisle! Dylan Sprouse and his longtime girlfriend Barbara Palvin are engaged.

The Suite Life of Zach and Cody star and the Hungarian supermodel are set to tie the knot after five years of dating, per E! News. The couple confirmed their engagement on Thursday (June 15) in separate posts on Instagram from an interview and photoshoot with V Magazine. Sprouse captioned a photo of them lounging together as confetti rained down "Sprouse's to be" while Palvin captioned a photo of the pair standing in front of a massive wedding cake, "With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be."

Despite just now confirming the news of their pending nuptials, they have actually been engaged for months as the pair revealed that Sprouse proposed in September 2022. Rumors that the duo were engaged began circulating earlier this year after Palvin was spotted wearing a diamond ring while at a March screening for Sprouse's film The Duel.

"I knew we were building this story up," Palvin said. "So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

So how did the two first link up? The My Fake Boyfriend actor decided to shoot his shot in 2018 when he slid into the Victoria's Secret Angel's DMs to see if she wanted to hang out when he was visiting to New York. Though she didn't respond for six months, telling W Magazine in 2019 that she "wasn't in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more," they eventually met up and went public with their relationship in August 2018. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Congratulations to the happy couple!