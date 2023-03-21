Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Are Reportedly Engaged
By Dani Medina
March 21, 2023
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are reportedly engaged, a source tells Entertainment Tonight.
"Dylan and Barbara are engaged/ They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy," the source revealed. "They're always very in love with one another and by each other's sides, but they're even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 30, and Victoria's Secret supermodel, 29, were first linked in 2018 when Sprouse first slid into her Instagram DMs. "I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn’t message me for six months," Sprouse told W magazine about how they met. "I took my time. I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more," Palvin said at the time.
News of Dylan and Barbara's engagement comes weeks after the two sparked engagement rumors at the Mammoth Film Festival in California at the beginning of March when Palvin was spotted with some bling on her ring finger.
"Barbara and Dylan seemed so happy and comfortable together all weekend during Mammoth Film Festival," a source told the news outlet. "Dylan let her do her thing at events and she was in a great mood. Barbara was a social butterfly and bopped around and talked to different people. They would make sure to check in with each other while they were out and spend time just the two of them too. When they were together, it was clear they were very in love."
Congratulations, Dylan and Barbara!