Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Are Reportedly Engaged

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are reportedly engaged, a source tells Entertainment Tonight.

"Dylan and Barbara are engaged/ They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy," the source revealed. "They're always very in love with one another and by each other's sides, but they're even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 30, and Victoria's Secret supermodel, 29, were first linked in 2018 when Sprouse first slid into her Instagram DMs. "I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn’t message me for six months," Sprouse told W magazine about how they met. "I took my time. I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more," Palvin said at the time.