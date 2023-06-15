Kirk Cousins Reveals Expected Timeline For New Contract Talks With Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he doesn't expect negotiations on a new deal to take place until next March as he enters the final year of his current contract.

"I think we'll probably talk about the contract next March and until then just focus on this season and the job to do right now," Cousins said at minicamp on Wednesday (June 15) via NFL.com.

Last month, Cousins said he wanted to "earn the right" to continue his career with the franchise as he enters the final year of his contract.

"I want to be in Minnesota. That's kind of a no-brainer," Cousins told reporters on Wednesday (May 3) via NFL.com. "So, hopefully, we can earn the right to do that."

Cousins enters his sixth season with the Vikings after spending his first six with the now-Washington Commanders. The 34-year-old reiterated that he's more focused on preparation for the upcoming season, rather than dwelling on his potential free agency.

"I don't think you go there," Cousins said when asked about 2023 potentially being his last season in Minnesota. "I think it's healthiest to be present. To be focused on Phase 2, Wednesday, and live right now in the moment. And again, when you do that, you just do it day after day, and you get to next February, and you say, 'Everything will work out.' It's just best to stay in the present to have March go the way you want it to go."

The Vikings were reported to be "doing a cap conversion on" Cousins' contract in an effort to create "additional salary cap room," a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on March 14.