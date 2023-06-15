Kirk Cousins Reveals Expected Timeline For New Contract Talks With Vikings
By Jason Hall
June 15, 2023
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he doesn't expect negotiations on a new deal to take place until next March as he enters the final year of his current contract.
"I think we'll probably talk about the contract next March and until then just focus on this season and the job to do right now," Cousins said at minicamp on Wednesday (June 15) via NFL.com.
Last month, Cousins said he wanted to "earn the right" to continue his career with the franchise as he enters the final year of his contract.
"I want to be in Minnesota. That's kind of a no-brainer," Cousins told reporters on Wednesday (May 3) via NFL.com. "So, hopefully, we can earn the right to do that."
Cousins enters his sixth season with the Vikings after spending his first six with the now-Washington Commanders. The 34-year-old reiterated that he's more focused on preparation for the upcoming season, rather than dwelling on his potential free agency.
"I don't think you go there," Cousins said when asked about 2023 potentially being his last season in Minnesota. "I think it's healthiest to be present. To be focused on Phase 2, Wednesday, and live right now in the moment. And again, when you do that, you just do it day after day, and you get to next February, and you say, 'Everything will work out.' It's just best to stay in the present to have March go the way you want it to go."
The Vikings were reported to be "doing a cap conversion on" Cousins' contract in an effort to create "additional salary cap room," a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on March 14.
The #Vikings are doing a cap conversion on QB Kirk Cousins' contract, creating additional salary cap room, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023
Cousins finished the Wild Card Round loss to the Giants with 273 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 39 passing, as well as one rushing touchdown on a one-yard carry, but was scrutinized for throwing a pass on 4th and 8 that was well short of the first down marker and forced a turnover on downs with 1:44 remaining and no timeouts left. The 11-year veteran threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 424 of 643 passing, while leading the Vikings to a 13-4 record, during the 2022 regular season.