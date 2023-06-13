Major Update On Danielle Hunter's Status With Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is reportedly holding out of the team's mandatory minicamp amid questions regarding his future with the franchise, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Hunter, 28, is in the final year of his contract and the two sides have not been able to reach a new, long-term deal, with the Vikings reportedly receiving trade offers for the three-time Pro Bowler, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Meanwhile, Hunter is a locker room leader for a #Vikings team in transition, had 10.5 sacks last season and is still only 28. He’s due just $5.5 million this season after Minnesota moved up money in his contract last year. So far, no new deal, so he’s staying away," Rapoport tweeted in response to Pelissero's report on Hunter's holdout.