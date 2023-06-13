Major Update On Danielle Hunter's Status With Minnesota Vikings
By Jason Hall
June 13, 2023
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is reportedly holding out of the team's mandatory minicamp amid questions regarding his future with the franchise, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
Hunter, 28, is in the final year of his contract and the two sides have not been able to reach a new, long-term deal, with the Vikings reportedly receiving trade offers for the three-time Pro Bowler, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Meanwhile, Hunter is a locker room leader for a #Vikings team in transition, had 10.5 sacks last season and is still only 28. He’s due just $5.5 million this season after Minnesota moved up money in his contract last year. So far, no new deal, so he’s staying away," Rapoport tweeted in response to Pelissero's report on Hunter's holdout.
Hunter and the Vikings agreed to a renegotiation last offseason, which moved part of his future compensation up to 2022 and resulted in a base salary of $4.9 million in 2023, which includes up to $500,000 in potential weekly roster bonuses. The 28-year-old will be subjected to a $16,459 fine for missing his first day of mandatory minicamp and a $32,920 fine for his second absence.
Hunter was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career in 2022, recording double-digit sack totals for the fourth time, as well as 65 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss. The former LSU standout has spent his entire career with the Vikings since being selected at No. 88 overall in the third-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
The Vikings have already lost several veteran starters this offseason, having released running back Dalvin Cook, wide receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks, as well as granting linebacker Za'Darius Smith's trade request one year after signing him as a free agent.