Ray Lewis III, Son Of Hall Of Fame Linebacker, Dead At 28
By Jason Hall
June 16, 2023
Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28, his brother, Rahsaan, confirmed on his Instagram story Thursday (June 15).
"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote, re-sharing a photo from his brother's account. "A true angel I pray (you're) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin ... I love you I love you I love you."
No additional details have been shared regarding Lewis' death as of Thursday (June 15) evening.
The 28-year-old began his college career as a running back at his father's alma mater, the University of Miami (FL), before later transferring to Coastal Carolina and Division II Virginia Union, having played cornerback at both schools.
"Great young man and a better teammate," Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland told TMZ Sports upon news of Lewis' death. "The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray."
Lewis recorded 1,898 rushing yards, 676 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns during his senior season at Lake Mary Prep High School, signing with the Hurricanes as a three-star prospect as part of the 2013 national recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.
Ray Lewis, 48, spent his entire NFL career with the Ravens, leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl in 2000 -- having also won his first of two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards -- and again in 2012 during his final season before retirement. The Florida native is considered by many to be the greatest middle linebacker in NFL history and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.