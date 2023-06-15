Ray Lewis III, Son Of Hall Of Fame Linebacker, Dead At 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28, his brother, Rahsaan, confirmed on his Instagram story Thursday (June 15).

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote, re-sharing a photo from his brother's account. "A true angel I pray (you're) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin ... I love you I love you I love you."

No additional details have been shared regarding Lewis' death as of Thursday (June 15) evening.

The 28-year-old began his college career as a running back at his father's alma mater, the University of Miami (FL), before later transferring to Coastal Carolina and Division II Virginia Union, having played cornerback at both schools.