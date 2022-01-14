Julian Edelman Trolls Ray Lewis Over Response To $100K Super Bowl Bet

Recently retired New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman couldn't resist trolling his Inside the NFL colleague Ray Lewis over his response to the wide receiver's expensive Super Bowl bet.

The recently retired legendary New England Patriots wide receiver quote-tweeted CBS Sports' video in which Lewis joked that he and Edelman needed to "do some therapy" in response to his colleague's $100,000 bet that his former team will face his longtime former quarterback Tom Brady's current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Super Bowl LVI next month.

"How much are you putting on a Ravens Super Bowl? @RayLewis," Edelman wrote, questioning the Pro Football Hall of Famer's confidence in the team he spent his entire NFL career with.