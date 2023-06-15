Teen Accused Of Strangling Ex-Girlfriend To Death During Graduation Trip

An Ohio teenager is accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend to death during a high school graduation trip.

Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested on murder charges in relation to the death of Natalie Martin, 18, who was found dead in her Myrtle Beach hotel room on June 7, WMBF reported at the time (h/t the New York Post). Martin and her friend, Brooklyn Ferrell, were visiting the beach town in celebration of their recent graduation from Philo High School, Ferrell confirmed to the Sun News.

Linkous was arrested by the Horry County Police Department last Thursday (June 8) and accused of manually strangling Martin before abandoning her body. Martin and Linkous both attended Philo High School and had dated for several years prior to their recent breakup, according to Ferrell.

Several photos shared on both of their Facebook accounts show the former couple smiling together in photos taken at the time of their relationship, which includes a portrait shared by Linkous of the two going to prom.

Linkous was reported to be held without bail. Martin worked as a childcare provider at Sundale Kids prior to her death, according to her obituary posted by the Zanesville Times Recorder.

“Natalie lived her life to the fullest with joy, laughter, and love,” the obituary stated. “She brought true happiness to all that knew her. She had a free, pure and wild spirit with a contagious laugh, a personality out of this world that could bring anyone out of their darkest of days. Her glowing blonde hair and beautiful blue eyes represented that she was truly an angel here on Earth.”