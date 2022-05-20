3 U.S. High School Graduations End In Shootings During 24-Hour Span

Shots were fired at high school graduation ceremonies in three separate U.S. states -- Tennessee, Michigan and Louisiana -- resulting in one death and seven injuries during a 24-hour span, NBC News reports.

One person was killed and another is reported to be in critical condition after a shooting that followed a high school graduation held on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, according to local authorities.

The incident took place as people were leaving the Murphy Center following the ceremony for the Riverdale High School senior class, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dan Goodwin said during a news conference Wednesday (May 19) night via NBC News.

Hasani Brewer, 18, a past Riverdale High graduate, was identified as the victim killed during the shooting. Brewer and a 17-year-old -- identified by age as the wounded victim -- got into a fight when a third person opened fire, Murfreesboro Police spokesperson Larry Flowers said during a news conference via NBC News.

A 17-year-old suspect -- who was not identified due to his age -- was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned in juvenile court on a first-degree murder charge.

On Thursday (May 19), a shooting took place during the ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School held outside the football stadium at East Kentwood High School in Michigan at around 7:20 p.m.

Two people in two cars exchanged "a large number of" gunshots before fleeing the scene, the Kent County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a statement shared on its website.

The sheriff's office confirmed two victims of the shooting -- a 16-year-old from Texas shot in the wrist in stable condition and a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids shot in the wrist and abdomen in critical but stable condition -- were later located at nearby hospitals.

Police haven't determined whether the two individuals were connected to the graduation.

In Louisiana, shorts were fired at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday during the conclusion of the Hammond High School graduation ceremony held on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.

Four people -- including three transported to a nearby hospital -- were reported to have experienced non-life-threatening injuries, Hammond Police Department Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. confirmed during a news conference Thursday (May 19) night.

A suspect was arrested following a short foot pursuit and charges are pending, Southeastern Louisiana University Police Chief Michael Beckner confirmed to NBC News Friday (May 20) morning.

No Hammond High School students are believed to be linked to the shooting and all individuals involved are reported to be adults, according to Beckner.

The shootings took place days after a similar incident in Arkansas in which four people were injured outside a high school graduation ceremony held at the Hot Springs Convention Center in Arkansas on May 12.