Video Shows Police Officer Hit By Fire Truck During Nuggets' Parade
By Jason Hall
June 15, 2023
A video shared online shows a local police officer being struck by a fire truck during the Denver Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday (June 15).
Brian Willie shared a video of the accident on his Twitter account, noting that the truck was carrying NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, his daughter, teammate Jamal Murray and team owner Stan Kroenke when it hit the officer at 12th and Cherokee in downtown Denver.
"Truck was turning right onto Cherokee from 13th," Willie told CBS News Colorado in a Twitter direct message. "Officer struck and stuck under front right tire and was trapped. Murray on top of truck watching, trying to calm crowd and worried for officer."
The accident resulted in the officer being rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, the Denver Police Department confirmed.
"Alert: A DPD officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the parade route at W. 13th Ave/Cherokee St. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the crash is under investigation. Updates posted as available," the department tweeted.
Horrible situation as @DenverPolice swat officer runnover by Denver fire truck carrying JOKIC AND Murray at 13th & Cherokee @nuggets pic.twitter.com/oeea2g4G3c— Brian Willie (@bwillie) June 15, 2023
This was so scary to witness https://t.co/kAA731kLNV pic.twitter.com/8DDzuFMGcE— Brian Willie (@bwillie) June 15, 2023
Several Denver Police colleagues and other authorities surrounded the officer as he was on the ground before he was rushed to the hospital with a motorcade escort. Jokic, Murray and others on board the truck were escorted off and taken by a SWAT vehicle to Civic Center Park for the team's championship rally after the accident.
The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals to win their first championship in franchise history on Monday (June 12). Two-time regular season MVP Nikola Jokic was named the NBA Finals MVP, averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 14 steals per game, which included 28 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and one block during Monday's series-clinching win.