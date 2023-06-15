Video Shows Police Officer Hit By Fire Truck During Nuggets' Parade

A video shared online shows a local police officer being struck by a fire truck during the Denver Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday (June 15).

Brian Willie shared a video of the accident on his Twitter account, noting that the truck was carrying NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, his daughter, teammate Jamal Murray and team owner Stan Kroenke when it hit the officer at 12th and Cherokee in downtown Denver.

"Truck was turning right onto Cherokee from 13th," Willie told CBS News Colorado in a Twitter direct message. "Officer struck and stuck under front right tire and was trapped. Murray on top of truck watching, trying to calm crowd and worried for officer."

The accident resulted in the officer being rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, the Denver Police Department confirmed.

"Alert: A DPD officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the parade route at W. 13th Ave/Cherokee St. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the crash is under investigation. Updates posted as available," the department tweeted.