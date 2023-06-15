YK Osiris Apologizes To Sukihana For His 'Embarrassing Behavior'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 15, 2023
YK Osiris is apologizing after he forced himself upon Sukihana over the weekend.
In a message he posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 14, The Golden Child artist regretted his actions following the massive backlash he received from a video that shows him planting wanted kisses on Suki's lips. Although he claimed he was being "playful," Osiris took responsibility for what he did and said he meant no disrespect towards Suki.
"I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana," he began. "In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana's boundaries."
"I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior," he continued. "I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her."
Despite making multiple attempts to apologize, it appears as though the damage has been done. After the video went viral, Sukihana sent out some worrisome tweets before she removed her Twitter account altogether.
"I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself," she tweeted. "I drink to hide that I'm very sensitive. I feel things more than the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I've been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile ✌"
Since the video hit the Internet, people have been chiming in with their own opinions about the situation. One celebrity in particular Meek Mill decided to vouch for both sides of the argument, which led to more backlash.
"Don’t do this to him please he a good kid," Meek tweeted. "Just slap him and he gotta let you something … we don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hyper sexual era…. I support suki … hold that s**t down on some street s**t."
See more of Meek's tweets below.