YK Osiris Apologizes To Sukihana For His 'Embarrassing Behavior'

"I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior," he continued. "I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her."



Despite making multiple attempts to apologize, it appears as though the damage has been done. After the video went viral, Sukihana sent out some worrisome tweets before she removed her Twitter account altogether.



"I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself," she tweeted. "I drink to hide that I'm very sensitive. I feel things more than the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I've been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile ✌"

