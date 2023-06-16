WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Show Off Massive New Super Bowl Rings

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII in February to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history and second in the past four years.

Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career, threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing, while also recording 44 yards on six rushing attempts, despite appearing to re-injure his late in the second quarter. Kelce recorded six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City outscored Philadelphia, 24-11, in the second half, which included 17 points in the fourth quarter and scoring on each possession of the final two quarters. The Chiefs' final score came on a 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, which was setup by a controversial holding call on what would have been a forced fourth down by the Eagles defense with 1:54 remaining.