WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Show Off Massive New Super Bowl Rings
By Jason Hall
June 16, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs' new Super Bowl LVII rings have been revealed.
The team shared several videos during their ring ceremony Thursday (June 15) night, which included quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce seeing their hardware for the first time, as well as a feature video displaying the ring and how it was made.
Mahomes shared a photo alongside Kelce with the two wearing both their new rings and their first rings won during their Super Bowl LIV win in 2020. The Chiefs' Twitter account also shared two photos of the duo posing, along with the tweet, "Two is better than one."
The moment we’ve all been waiting for… pic.twitter.com/6JtobaQ6ov— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023
More than meets the eye 💎 pic.twitter.com/HbjNpciM0b— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023
That’s Who 💍💍 pic.twitter.com/pIs95yWMTS— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 16, 2023
Two is better than one 😉@PatrickMahomes x @TKelce pic.twitter.com/uDsYkdknSd— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2023
The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII in February to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history and second in the past four years.
Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career, threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing, while also recording 44 yards on six rushing attempts, despite appearing to re-injure his late in the second quarter. Kelce recorded six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Kansas City outscored Philadelphia, 24-11, in the second half, which included 17 points in the fourth quarter and scoring on each possession of the final two quarters. The Chiefs' final score came on a 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, which was setup by a controversial holding call on what would have been a forced fourth down by the Eagles defense with 1:54 remaining.