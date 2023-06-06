WATCH: Kelce Tries To Sneak In Speech, Shut Down By Mahomes At White House

A viral clip shared online shows Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attempt to sneak in a speech at the presidential podium before being stopped by quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the team's celebratory meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday (June 5).

Kelce and Mahomes posed alongside Biden after presenting the president with a custom Chiefs No. 46 jersey before Kelce walked up to the podium and began speaking into the microphone several feet away.

"So I've been waiting for this..." Kelce said before he was playfully pushed aside by Mahomes.

"Sorry, sorry," Mahomes said as he walked Kelce away from the podium to a crowd of laughter.