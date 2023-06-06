WATCH: Kelce Tries To Sneak In Speech, Shut Down By Mahomes At White House

By Jason Hall

June 6, 2023

President Biden Welcomes The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs To The White House
Photo: Getty Images

A viral clip shared online shows Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attempt to sneak in a speech at the presidential podium before being stopped by quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the team's celebratory meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday (June 5).

Kelce and Mahomes posed alongside Biden after presenting the president with a custom Chiefs No. 46 jersey before Kelce walked up to the podium and began speaking into the microphone several feet away.

"So I've been waiting for this..." Kelce said before he was playfully pushed aside by Mahomes.

"Sorry, sorry," Mahomes said as he walked Kelce away from the podium to a crowd of laughter.

Kelce had already teased some mischief ahead of his White House visit during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, after revealing that all the Chiefs players needed to bring identification.

"I kinda wanna get a fake I.D. now and just see if they catch me," Travis said.

"Dude, if you fake I.D. the White House, that would be epic," Jason responded. "Probably not going to work now that everybody knows you're thinking about it."

"Can you just cut this? 'Cause then I'm not going to be able to get away with anything," Travis added.

Kelce recorded six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs' 38-35 win against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in February, which was Kansas City's their third Super Bowl win in franchise history and second in the past four years.

