Video Shows Delta, United Planes Bump Into Each Other On Tarmac
By Jason Hall
June 19, 2023
A video captured last Friday (June 16) shows a Delta plane slowly tapping into a United jet while both were on the tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport, NBC News reports.
The video shows the two planes slowly move closer to each other before a brief collision that caused no visible damage.
“It hit the other plane. No wayyyy!” one passenger said in a video obtained by NBC News.
No injuries were reported but passengers did experience delays after the incident. The United Airlines flight was scheduled to depart for Newark when its wing was clipped by the Delta plane, which was on the airfield just before its scheduled takeoff clearance for its flight to Detroit.
United canceled the affected flight, which had 128 passengers and six crew members on board at the time, who were deplaned shortly after, with passengers rebooked to other flights, the airline said via NBC News. The Delta flight was delayed for more than five hours but eventually took off, according to Google flight data.
It was unclear how much damage the two planes involved in the collision sustained. The incident followed several potentially more serious near-crashes at airports across the United States recently.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a series of potential near-disasters at airports have taken place, which included an arriving flight coming within 100 feet from a departing one at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas earlier this year.
“While the overall numbers do not reflect an increase in incidents and occurrences, the potential severity of these events is concerning,” the FAA said in a statement shared in March.