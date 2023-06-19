Video Shows Delta, United Planes Bump Into Each Other On Tarmac

A video captured last Friday (June 16) shows a Delta plane slowly tapping into a United jet while both were on the tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport, NBC News reports.

The video shows the two planes slowly move closer to each other before a brief collision that caused no visible damage.

“It hit the other plane. No wayyyy!” one passenger said in a video obtained by NBC News.

No injuries were reported but passengers did experience delays after the incident. The United Airlines flight was scheduled to depart for Newark when its wing was clipped by the Delta plane, which was on the airfield just before its scheduled takeoff clearance for its flight to Detroit.