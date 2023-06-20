4 Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Massive Fire At NYC E-Bike Store
By Jason Hall
June 20, 2023
Four people were killed and two others were reported to be in critical condition in relation to a three-alarm fire at an e-bike store in the Chinatown area of Lower Manhattan early Tuesday (June 20) morning, officials said via the New York Post.
The four casualties were identified as two men and two women, while two other women remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The fire was reported to have erupted at the HQ E-Bike Repair on the first floor of a six-story building on Madison Street at around 12:15 a.m.
A total of nine victims were reported in relation to the fire, which included one firefighter and one EMT, both of whom experienced minor injuries while responding to the scene, according to the New York City Fire Department.
#BREAKING Massive rescue response at 3 alarm fire with multiple critical injuries. Heavy fire was reported to have originated in HQ E-Bike Repair shop on 80 Madison St in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan #NYC— FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) June 20, 2023
Dakota Santiago/(Desk@freedomnews.tv to license) pic.twitter.com/qcoxLkfwqt
The victims were reported to be taken to Bellevue Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian facilities to be treated for injuries, the FDNY confirmed.
“We arrived in just about four minutes,” Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco said at the scene via the Post. “We found heavy fire in an e-bike store, which is located on the first floor. Unfortunately we had a heavy smoke condition throughout the building.”
A total of 33 units, including 138 FDNY and EMS personnel, responded to the three-alarm fire, which was placed under control at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.