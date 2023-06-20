4 Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Massive Fire At NYC E-Bike Store

Four people were killed and two others were reported to be in critical condition in relation to a three-alarm fire at an e-bike store in the Chinatown area of Lower Manhattan early Tuesday (June 20) morning, officials said via the New York Post.

The four casualties were identified as two men and two women, while two other women remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The fire was reported to have erupted at the HQ E-Bike Repair on the first floor of a six-story building on Madison Street at around 12:15 a.m.

A total of nine victims were reported in relation to the fire, which included one firefighter and one EMT, both of whom experienced minor injuries while responding to the scene, according to the New York City Fire Department.