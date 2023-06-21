'Ozempic Butt' Is Latest Strange Side Effect Of Popular Medication

“I never realized weight loss also happened in your hands, but my ring suddenly didn’t fit,” she told the New York Post. “I noticed it was flipping and it almost fell off. I was worried I would lose it.”

Jessica said she took her wedding ring to a jeweler LeMel to be resized for $75 in January amid the surprising finger shrinking and apparently she isn't alone. LeMel co-founder Melanie Fitzpatrick said she's seen a 150% spike in women resizing their rings and bracelets during the past year.

“Usually the summer is a very quiet time for jewelers, but this year we are seeing a huge influx of jewelry repairs due to clients losing weight,” Fitzpatrick told the Post. “Customers are coming in left and right, getting their rings sized down and bracelets shortened.”

“Weight loss doesn’t just happen in your stomach or butt — it’s your full body,” Fitzpatrick added.

Jessica said she recently refilled her Ozempic prescription and has since lost an additional eight pounds, which caused her to drop another half of ring size. LeMel Jewelers charges between $50 and $100 per ring for resizing and a minimum of $40 for shortening bracelets, which adds on more fees for patients already paying up to $1,000 monthly on the weight-loss drug.

Ozempic is also reported to have other concerning visible side effects, which includes 'Ozempic face' resulting in facial skin sags from drastic weight loss. Semaglutide, which is sold under the brand name Ozempic, as well as Wegovy and Rybelsus, is intended to treat type 2 diabetes and anti-obesity.

The drug was first developed in 2012 and has since become one of the top 130 most commonly prescribed medications in the United States.