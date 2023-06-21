Super Bowl Champion Clark Haggans Dead At 46

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans, a starter during the franchise's Super Bowl XL run in 2006, has died at the age of 46, a Steelers spokesperson confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday (June 21).

Haggans' cause of death was not disclosed at the time of Wednesday's report.

Haggans spent his first eight seasons with the Steelers after being selected at No. 137 overall in the fifth-round of the 2000 NFL Draft, making 61 starts in 107 appearances, including 15 starts during the Steelers' Super Bowl XL season at outside linebacker opposite Joey Porter Sr. The Torrance, California, native recorded 332 tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 46.5 sacks, 43 QB hits, 16 forced fumbles, 24 pass deflections and one interception during his eight years in Pittsburgh.

“Clark never stops — ever,” former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel said of Haggans in 2007 via TribLIVE. “It seems like, during the course of a game, when guys are starting to wear out and their energy levels are starting to drop, that’s when Clark really feasts on the opponent.”

Haggans signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2008, but was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury late in the season, which forced him to miss the Cardinals' loss to the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. The former Colorado State standout re-signed with Arizona the following offseason and spent the next three seasons with the franchise before appearing in nine games for the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC championship season in 2009 before retiring.

“I pinch myself every day,” Haggans said in 2009 via TribLIVE. “Just to be out here in the NFL is kind of crazy.”