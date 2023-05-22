Ben Roethlisberger To Kenny Pickett: 'I Didn't Want You To Succeed'

Retired former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told his long-term successor, Kenny Pickett, "early on I didn't want you to succeed," during a recent appearance on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast.

"I'll be completely honest, I'll be super transparent here, and I'm gonna get blasted," Roethlisberger said (h/t ESPN). "I probably shouldn't say this, but who cares at this point. I wouldn't say that I wanted Kenny to necessarily fail, but when someone comes to replace you, I still feel like I had it, I hope he doesn't come ball out. Because then it's like, Ben who?"

Roethlisberger retired after the conclusion of the 2021 season, having spent his entire 18-year NFL career with the Steelers. Pittsburgh then selected Pickett, a former University of Pittsburgh standout, at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft several months later, marking the first time the franchise had used a first-round pick on a quarterback since Roethlisberger 18 years prior.

"Early on I didn't want you to succeed because you followed me up -- I didn't want it to happen. I think that's probably the selfishness of me, and I feel bad for it," Roethlisberger told Pickett.