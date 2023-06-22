Joseline Hernandez Speaks On Big Lex Brawl: 'I Don't Know Her'

"Don't know that h*e," Hernandez replied. "You don't know her. I don't know her. She don't know her. We don't know her. We never knew her!"



The reality TV star couldn't speak too much on the incident because she just got out of jail. Hernandez and her former castmate got into a wild brawl while backstage at the Floyd Mayweather/John Gotti exhibition last weekend at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. After Gotti and Floyd's match ended in chaos, video footage of Hernandez and Lex throwing bows at each other went viral on social media. The fight resulted in Hernandez getting arrested on four charges including battery and trespassing.



A couple of days after the fight, the audio from Big Lex's 911 call leaked on the Internet. Lex told the operator that she didn't need medical attention. Instead, she said she wanted an officer on the scene so that she could file a police report.



Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with Joseline Hernandez below.

