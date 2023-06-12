Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Brutal Brawl At Floyd Mayweather Fight

“Hey man, somebody stop that s**t,” a man screamed at Hernandez's boyfriend Balistic Beats. “Hey, stop that girl, man. She’s killing that girl.”



As multiple people tried to stop her, Hernandez retaliated by punching anyone in her way. Police hit the former "Love & Hip-Hop" star with four charges including battery and trespassing. As of this report, she's being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, per WPLG. Lex was one of several reality stars that were in the building for the fight including Blueface and Chrisean Rock, who performed at the event.



Joseline wasn't the only person involved in a fight at the FLA Live Arena. The main event at the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III turned into chaos during the sixth round. Gotti was disqualified for continuous holding. His loss enraged the late John Gotti's grandson, which fueled him to throw more punches at Mayweather. The move set off a melee inside the ring and in the stands as several fights broke out inside the arena.

