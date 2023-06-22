Massive Hail Storm At Louis Tomlinson Red Rocks Concert Results In Injuries
By Jason Hall
June 22, 2023
At least seven people were hospitalized and between 80 and 90 others were injured after a massive hail storm interrupted the Louis Tomlinson concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado Wednesday (June 21) night, according to the West Metro Fire Department in Lakewood.
"UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical," the department tweeted.
West Metro Fire said it was responding to a report of "several people hit by hail and injured" at the iconic concert venue at around 10:10 p.m. local time on Wednesday.
UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical pic.twitter.com/gM7KKNqocW— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023
WMFR responding to Red Rocks, working with Stadium Medical at this hour. Several people hit by hail and injured at tonight’s concert. The number of potential patients and extent of injuries is not known at this time. pic.twitter.com/OwrguPhJDx— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023
Several people in attendance, including Twitter user @Nikkitbfh, shared footage of the incident, which showed fans desperately seeking shelter as the large hail came down on the venue.
Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd— nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023
A tremendous amount of hail just rocked Red Rocks. @NWSBoulder pic.twitter.com/Qv1wiXLXwQ— Jarred Simon (@_Jsimon3) June 22, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are seriously injured by falling hail during at a concert⁰⁰📌#Morrison | #Colorado— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 22, 2023
⁰Watch as Multiple concert goers get pelted by large hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison Colorado during a Louis Tomlinson concert multiple reports say that… pic.twitter.com/uVwEibAfau
"Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely," the tweet stated.
Red Rocks announced multiple weather delays prior to the incident and officially announced the concert's postponement at 10:25 local time.
Tonight’s show has officially been postponed. Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre - we’ll have more information for ticket holders soon— Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023
"Tonight’s show has officially been postponed. Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre - we’ll have more information for ticket holders soon," the venue tweeted.