Massive Hail Storm At Louis Tomlinson Red Rocks Concert Results In Injuries

At least seven people were hospitalized and between 80 and 90 others were injured after a massive hail storm interrupted the Louis Tomlinson concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado Wednesday (June 21) night, according to the West Metro Fire Department in Lakewood.

"UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical," the department tweeted.

West Metro Fire said it was responding to a report of "several people hit by hail and injured" at the iconic concert venue at around 10:10 p.m. local time on Wednesday.