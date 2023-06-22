Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Team Up With Aqua For Their New Song 'Barbie World'

The song appears on the official soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie film, which arrives next month. Both rappers were include in a massive announcement that revealed all the artists involved with the project executively produced by Mark Ronson. "Barbie World" first debuted at the end of the official Barbie trailer that dropped last month. It's the fourth single to drop from the album following Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night," Karol G's "Watati" featuring Aldo Ranks and PinkPantheress' "Angel." Barbie The Album also features contributions from Kali, Khalid, Lizzo, The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, Charli XCX and more.



This is Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's second collaboration. The New York natives first teamed up for the remix of the 23-year-old's song "Princess Diana" last year. Prior to that, Minaj had been an avid supporter of the "Munch" rapper and dubbed her the real "people's princess."



"The people's princess," Minaj wrote in an Instagram comment. "@icespice Catch it!!!"



The Barbie film and its soundtrack drops on July 21. Check out Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua's official video for their new song below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE