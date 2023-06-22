The Best Hiking Trail In Texas

Let's spend some time outdoors! Warm weather is here and what better way to spend a sunny summer day than by hiking the most beautiful trail at one of your state's many parks? Some trails are known for being short with even terrain and stunning lookout points, while others are all about the lengthy journey on the way to the final destination. The most beautiful trail in Texas offers stunning views that extend for 13-miles, and a series of challenging climbs.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most popular trail in all of Texas is the South Rim Trail located inside of Big Bend National Park.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best hiking trail in the entire state:

"The adage "everything's bigger in Texas" even applies to their hiking trails and wilderness parks. Some of the best views in Texas are found in the state's southwestern Big Bend National Park. The 13-mile South Rim Trail includes a challenging climb to the highest ridge in the park, from which you can see the mountains extend all the way into Mexico."

For a continued list of the best hiking trails across the country visit travelandleisure.com.