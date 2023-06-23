7.5 Million Baby Shark Toys Recalled Over Risk Of Serious Injuries To Kids

About 7.5 million Baby Shark toys were recalled by Zuru, the company that produces the toys, due to risk of impalement, laceration and puncture injuries to children, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a press release shared on Thursday (June 22).

The recall includes both the Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size).

"When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures," the CPSC wrote in its press release.

Both toys, which swim when placed in the water, feature hard plastic top fins. Zuru said it was aware of 12 reported incidents of children falling or sitting onto the full-size Baby Shark bath toy, which resulted in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds to the genital, anorectal and facial areas, though it hadn't received reports of injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys.

The recalled toys are sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross, and Walgreens stores nationwide, as well as on the stores' websites and Amazon.com. Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled bath toys immediately and contact Zuru for a full refund.