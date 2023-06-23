Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump: 'It's Been A Minute'
By Sarah Tate
Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her growing baby bump while joking that it's "been a minute" since she's been pregnant.
The Poosh founder recently revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, surprising him on stage at a blink-182 concert over the weekend in a very Kravis way by paying homage to one of his band's biggest songs. In the video, viewers can see a bit of her baby bump as she waves a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant," but in a new Instagram Story, fans get a closer look at her burgeoning bump.
In the post shared on Thursday (June 22), Kardashian can be seen sitting at a drum setup wearing a baggy black jacket over a light-colored dress with her bump peeking through as she asked fans about their favorite clean body care products for pregnancy. In a follow-up story where she shared some of the answers to her query, she admitted that "it's been a minute since I've done this" and she loves seeing what fans had to say.
Kardashian previously took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos of the night they announced the pregnancy, including a sweet photo of Barker kissing her growing bump. In the caption, she expressed how grateful she is to finally be expecting, writing, "Overwhelmed with gratitude for God's blessing and plan."
This will be Kravis' first child together, but they each have children from previous relationships. Kardashian is already a mom to three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick, 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign. Barker has two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama, and still has a relationship with his former stepdaughter, 23-year-old daughter Atiana.