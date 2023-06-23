Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump: 'It's Been A Minute'

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her growing baby bump while joking that it's "been a minute" since she's been pregnant.

The Poosh founder recently revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, surprising him on stage at a blink-182 concert over the weekend in a very Kravis way by paying homage to one of his band's biggest songs. In the video, viewers can see a bit of her baby bump as she waves a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant," but in a new Instagram Story, fans get a closer look at her burgeoning bump.

In the post shared on Thursday (June 22), Kardashian can be seen sitting at a drum setup wearing a baggy black jacket over a light-colored dress with her bump peeking through as she asked fans about their favorite clean body care products for pregnancy. In a follow-up story where she shared some of the answers to her query, she admitted that "it's been a minute since I've done this" and she loves seeing what fans had to say.