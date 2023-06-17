Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's Pregnant At Blink-182 Show

The exciting news comes one year after the two tied the knot in front of friends and family in a lavish Italian wedding. Kardashian and Barker have been open about their struggles to conceive a child. Last year, Kourtney discussed her experience with IVF candidly. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she shared in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

In another interview she added, “If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away,'” Kourtney said on a podcast. “So I felt a little bit pushed.” At the time, she revealed that she and Barker were "now done with IVF" and are hoping that "God Blesses [them] with a baby."

Kourtney currently has three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign. As for Barker, he shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. According to Page Six, he also maintains a relationship with his former stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana.