Vanna White Wants Big Raise To Stay With 'Wheel Of Fortune': Report

By Jason Hall

June 24, 2023

VANNA WHITE
Photo: Getty Images

Vanna White is reportedly seeking a big raise to stay with Wheel of Fortune.

The longtime letter-turner is reportedly negotiating her contract to remain on the show past the 2023-24 season, but is seeking a similar deal to host Pat Sajak, who recently announced his plans to retire after the conclusion of the upcoming season, Puck News' Matthew Belloni reports.

White, 66, currently makes about $3 million annually, which has been the case for 18 years with additional bonuses, while Sajak is being paid "almost five times as much," Belloni reports. The popular Wheel personality reportedly hired Bryan Freedman, who represented Mike Richards during his short-lived hiring as late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek's pegged long-term successor, in her own negotiations and is said to be “hitting the pay discrepancy issue hard with Sony, as well as possible gender discrimination with respect to White’s salary,” according to Belloni.

Sajak was previously reported to be making $15 million annually, according to a Forbes report in 2016. The longtime host announced his upcoming plans in a statement shared on his social media accounts earlier this month.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

