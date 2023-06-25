BET Awards 2023: See The Complete List Of Winners

Earlier this month, BET shared the full list of nominees. Drake took the lead with seven nominations including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems. GloRilla came in second with six nominations including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great..., Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration. 21 Savage and Lizzo tied as the third-most nominated artists with five nominations each.



Congratulations to all the winners! See who won in bold below.