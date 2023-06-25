BET Awards 2023: See The Complete List Of Winners

By Tony M. Centeno

June 25, 2023

Drake, GloRilla, 21 Savage & Lizzo
Photo: Getty Images

The results are in!

On Sunday night, June 25, the BET Awards 2023 revealed this year's winners in 21 categories. Some of the winners were announced during the official pre-show. Libianca received the award for Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act following her performance at Red Carpet Live!

Earlier this month, BET shared the full list of nominees. Drake took the lead with seven nominations including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems. GloRilla came in second with six nominations including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great..., Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration. 21 Savage and Lizzo tied as the third-most nominated artists with five nominations each.

Congratulations to all the winners! See who won in bold below.

Album Of The Year

Anyways, Life's Great GloRilla

Breezy Chris Brown

God Did DJ Khaled

Her Loss Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance Beyoncé

SOS SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

Flo

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy” (Remix) - Latto & Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” - Chris Brown featuring Wizkid

“Can't Stop Won't Stop” - King Combs featuring Kodak Black

“Creepin'” - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let's Go)” - Hitkidd & Glorilla

“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video Of The Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” - Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey Feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Kill Bill” - SZA

“Tomorrow 2" - GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director Of The Year

A$AP Rocky For AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor - WINNER

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones - WINNER

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me” - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live)” - Tamela Mann

“I've Got Joy” - Cece Winans

“Kingdom” - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin featuring Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New” - Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory” - Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2)” - PJ Morton featuring Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake featuring 21 Savage

“Kill Bill” - SZA

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Last Last” - Burna Boy

“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon) - WINNER

Maureen (France)

Mc Ryan Sp (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET HER

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Boy's A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress, Ice Spice

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“Her” - Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players” - Coi Leray

“Special” - Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius 'lil Meech' Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Dylan Gilmer

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha'carri Richardson

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

