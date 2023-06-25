Drake Announces New Album After Dropping His First Poetry Book

The announcement didn't come with a release date for the album, but fans are hype for it regardless. It serves as the follow-up to his previous solo album Honestly, Nevermind and his collaborative effort with 21 Savage Her Loss. Meanwhile, his poetry book with Samir has been in the works for quite some time. Drake opened up about his intentions to release the book and another edition of his Scary Hours EP series during an episode of his radio show last year.



"Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year," he explained. We have a book coming out this year, a poetry book. So I hope you guys tune into that too ‘cause that’s gonna be some shit. I got another Scary Hours pack coming too, in a little bit. Maybe not right now; I need you to just take this in right now. But I have a Scary Hours—I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the Scary Hours pack. I love this s**t.”



Look out for new music from Drake coming soon.