Dre & Lobus Reveal Their Plan To Help Artists Build Generational Wealth

“It's never been done. So what we did was we accomplished something amazing at the World Economic Forum,” Dre boasted. “That was such a huge success for us”



Making history is a permanent fixture in Lobus’ plans for the next few years. In addition to helping artists maintain ownership in their assets, the company also intends to give fans a chance to align themselves with their favorite artists financially. It aims to build an exchange where artists can go public with their own IPO (initial public offering) for a percentage of their catalog. With Lobus' upcoming Super app, fans will eventually be able to find artists and songs that they can personally invest in like buying stocks on Robinhood.



“The artist now has a way to align with their fans and make more money,” Dre said about the app. “Growing up I was a huge and still am OutKast fan. Anything they did, I bought. Any artist from the Dungeon Family, whether I thought they sounded good or not, I bought their music. If there was a way for me to actually invest in OutKast in their catalog back when they put their first album out, my return would've been crazy.”



One of Dre's goals with Lobus is to get into a position where Cool-N-Dre will be able to buy their catalog from Universal Music Publishing Group and invest it on their own terms. The duo, who are worth at least $8 million combined according to Celebrity Networth, is also focused on growing their catalog, especially with Dre’s next solo album. During our conversation, Dre shut off the recorder to play some unreleased music featuring New York’s rising star Stove God Cooks. It was just a brief offering of what he’s got in store for his upcoming studio LP.



“I finished my album. It's done,” Dre declared. “It's a statement for Cool-N-Dre as music producers. It’s what happens when you give us the keys and let us produce something from beginning to end. Stove God on there with me. Raekwon and Ghostface on there with me. Rozay on there with me. Lil Wayne on there with me. My man Fridayy’s on there with me. He gave me something so phenomenal and it's going really f**k the game up.”



Dre is going at his own pace when it comes to his music, but as of now the album is set to drop towards the end of this year. It would be the follow-up to his 2019 project Family Ties with Fat Joe featuring tracks like “YES” featuring Cardi B and Anuel AA. Although Cool-N-Dre has recently produced plenty of hits for artists like Mary J. Blige and Killer Mike, Dre feels no pressure to release new music the way he used to. Nowadays, his work with Lobus comes first. Regardless of what he's involved with, Dre will never stop making music nor will he cease to help other artists elevate to his level of success.