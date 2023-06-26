Pastor Heroically Confronts Thief Who Assaulted Elderly Neighbor

A Houston pastor is being credited as a hero after confronting an alleged thief who assaulted his elderly neighbors during a home invasion.

Pastor Heath Haynes, who works with the home church network 'The Bridge HTX' and recently moved his family to the neighborhood, was seen on a surveillance video intervening during a break-in.

“If it wasn’t for him, we’d probably be dead,” Sharon Koehn, one of the victims, told KTRK last week following the incident took place on June 15. The suspect, identified as Shane Jennings, was reported to have forced his way into the home of Sharon and her husband, Earl, after initially knocking on their door.

Jennings reportedly pushed his way through Sharon as she attempted to close the door and shoved Earl onto the ground. Haynes then came out of his home after he realized there was an issue.