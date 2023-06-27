Here's The Best Swimming Hole In Washington

When summer arrives, millions of Americans look for ways to either escape the heat or cool down. One of the most popular methods is to hit the beach or head to a swimming pool. There are some people, however, that aren't big fans of saltwater, chlorine, or long travel distances.

Luckily, there are swimming areas offering huge swathes of fresh, clear water for swimmers who don't have other options. For those looking for these serene spots, Outdoors Wire released a list of every state's best swimming hole.

According to the website, Washington's best swimming hole is Rocky Brook Falls! Located along the Olympic Peninsula, you have to take a short walk to reach this breathtaking location. Waterfall Trail provided more information about what makes this spot so amazing:

"One of the tallest waterfalls on the Peninsula, Rocky Brook Falls is also among the prettiest. Follow the trail past a small hydroelectric generating building and come to the base of the stunning towering falls fanning over ledges into a large splash pool surrounded by boulders. This classic horsetail waterfall crashes more than 200 feet from a small hanging valley above."