Kodak Black Previews New Music After Being Released From Jail On $250K Bond
By Tony M. Centeno
June 27, 2023
Kodak Black was one of Florida's most wanted in the days leading up to his recent concert, but he managed to handle his legal issues before he touched the mic.
On Monday night, June 26, the Pistolz & Pearlz rapper hit the stage at the Pompano Amphitheater for his "Kodak & Friends" show. Following performances from iCandy, C Stunna, Rico Cartel, Choo, Skillababy and G Herbo, 'Yak made his grand entrance and debuted some unreleased music.
"I'm finna drop this real soon," Kodak wrote in an Instagram Story that featured the fresh track.
Kodak Black blessed his fans with new music just hours after he spent about an hour in jail. The Pompano Beach native decided to turn himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest for reportedly missing another drug test. The urine tests are required under his pretrial release conditions after he was arrested on drug charges and released on a $75,000 bond last year. Kodak, who goes by Bill Kapri, was charged with trafficking oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription along with traffic offenses.
According to TMZ, Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen argued that the particular requirement should be dropped. The judge agreed with Cohen, which finally gave Kodak the freedom to travel and work without the burden of checking in. However, the judge also decided to bump up his bond from $75,000 to $250,000. Because of this ruling, Kodak had to go through the booking process once again. He was placed behind bars for under an hour and paid the difference of his old bond and the new bond before he was finally released.
Check out more scene from his "Kodak & Friends" concert below.