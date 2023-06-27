Kodak Black Previews New Music After Being Released From Jail On $250K Bond

Kodak Black blessed his fans with new music just hours after he spent about an hour in jail. The Pompano Beach native decided to turn himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest for reportedly missing another drug test. The urine tests are required under his pretrial release conditions after he was arrested on drug charges and released on a $75,000 bond last year. Kodak, who goes by Bill Kapri, was charged with trafficking oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription along with traffic offenses.



According to TMZ, Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen argued that the particular requirement should be dropped. The judge agreed with Cohen, which finally gave Kodak the freedom to travel and work without the burden of checking in. However, the judge also decided to bump up his bond from $75,000 to $250,000. Because of this ruling, Kodak had to go through the booking process once again. He was placed behind bars for under an hour and paid the difference of his old bond and the new bond before he was finally released.



Check out more scene from his "Kodak & Friends" concert below.