Patrick Mahomes Plays Photog For Wife's Bikini Instagram Photo Shoot
By Jason Hall
June 27, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played photographer during an impromptu photo shoot for his wife, Brittany, during their recent visit to Hawaii.
Brittany shared an Instagram post with the caption, "10/10 Husband," which included a third photo of Patrick adjusting to get the right angle as she posed in a bikini on an outdoor lounge chair. The couple was in Hawaii last week for the Aloha Golf Classic, which was hosted by their charity, the Mahomies Foundation.
“Thank you to all of our partners and supporters. This would not be possible without you. See y’all next year!” Patrick wrote in an Instagram post featuring clips from the event, which was also attended by teammate Travis Kelce, former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and comedians Andrew Santino and Rob Riggle.
Patrick Mahomes Squats to Get the Perfect Instagram Shots for Wife Brittany: '10/10 Husband' https://t.co/4cK7uoxa8K— People (@people) June 26, 2023
Mahomes capped off a historic season with a gutsy performance in Super Bowl LVII, winning the Super Bowl MVP award for the second time in his career in February. The quarterback threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing, while also recording 44 yards on six rushing attempts, despite appearing to re-injure his late in the second quarter.
Mahomes scrambled for 26 yards on the Chiefs' final possession to setup deep in Eagles' territory with the game tied 35-35 just before the two-minute warning. A crucial holding call three plays later led to Kansas City running out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.
Mahomes' historic Super Bowl performance came just three days after he won his second Associated Press NFL MVP award, having led all NFL quarterbacks with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes during the regular season. The 27-year-old had previously won the AP NFL MVP award during his second NFL season and his first as a starter in 2018.
The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.