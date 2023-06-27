Patrick Mahomes Plays Photog For Wife's Bikini Instagram Photo Shoot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played photographer during an impromptu photo shoot for his wife, Brittany, during their recent visit to Hawaii.

Brittany shared an Instagram post with the caption, "10/10 Husband," which included a third photo of Patrick adjusting to get the right angle as she posed in a bikini on an outdoor lounge chair. The couple was in Hawaii last week for the Aloha Golf Classic, which was hosted by their charity, the Mahomies Foundation.

“Thank you to all of our partners and supporters. This would not be possible without you. See y’all next year!” Patrick wrote in an Instagram post featuring clips from the event, which was also attended by teammate Travis Kelce, former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and comedians Andrew Santino and Rob Riggle.