The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Colorado

If you're ever craving burgers, fried chicken, or just a heap of crispy fries, a fast food restaurant will be around the corner and ready to serve you. But there are some fast food chains that haven't gone national and remain in their region or hometown, dishing out delicious food to their dedicated customers.

Some of these joints have a long history, as well, making them living legends and cozy hangouts in their communities. LoveFood found every state's most historic fast food joint, from longstanding mom-and-pop shops that have stood the test of time to restaurants that have served fries and fried chicken to presidents."

The Cherry Cricket was named Colorado's most historic fast food restaurant. Here's why:

"Denver’s Cherry Cricket is a bar, but veers into fast food territory with its baskets of juicy burgers topped with anything from peanut butter and grape jelly to Fritos and fried eggs. The restaurant first opened in 1945 and has gone through many different owners. In the 1960s, then-owner Bernard Duffy put up the famous neon sign that still stands today, even though the restaurant dropped the 'Duffy's' long ago."