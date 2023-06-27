The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

June 27, 2023

Smiling young Asian woman enjoying freshly made delicious burger with fries and a glass of iced coffee in a cafe
Photo: Getty Images

If you're ever craving burgers, fried chicken, or just a heap of crispy fries, a fast food restaurant will be around the corner and ready to serve you. But there are some fast food chains that haven't gone national and remain in their region or hometown, dishing out delicious food to their dedicated customers.

Some of these joints have a long history, as well, making them living legends and cozy hangouts in their communities. LoveFood found every state's most historic fast food joint, from longstanding mom-and-pop shops that have stood the test of time to restaurants that have served fries and fried chicken to presidents."

The Cherry Cricket was named Colorado's most historic fast food restaurant. Here's why:

"Denver’s Cherry Cricket is a bar, but veers into fast food territory with its baskets of juicy burgers topped with anything from peanut butter and grape jelly to Fritos and fried eggs. The restaurant first opened in 1945 and has gone through many different owners. In the 1960s, then-owner Bernard Duffy put up the famous neon sign that still stands today, even though the restaurant dropped the 'Duffy's' long ago."

This restaurant has two locations in Denver and one in Littleton.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.