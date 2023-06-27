The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

June 27, 2023

Man eating cheeseburger, personal perspective view
Photo: Getty Images

If you're ever craving burgers, fried chicken, or just a heap of crispy fries, a fast food restaurant will be around the corner and ready to serve you. But there are some fast food chains that haven't gone national and remain in their region or hometown, dishing out delicious food to their dedicated customers.

Some of these joints have a long history, as well, making them living legends and cozy hangouts in their communities. LoveFood found every state's most historic fast food joint, from longstanding mom-and-pop shops that have stood the test of time to restaurants that have served fries and fried chicken to presidents."

Frisko Freeze was named Washington's most historic fast food restaurant! Here's why:

"Burger joint Frisko Freeze opened in 1950 and is now so iconic in the state that it's on the Register of Historic Places and even sells its own merchandise. Not much has changed over the years: it still has a reassuringly old-school vibe with a simple menu that always hits the spot, keeping generations of customers coming back for more."

You can find this restaurant at 1201 Division Ave. in Tacoma. They're available for drive-thru only.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

