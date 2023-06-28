Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Will Have Beloved Street Renamed In Their Honor
By Tony M. Centeno
June 28, 2023
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are being honored with street named after the iconic rap group.
On Tuesday, June 27, the city of Cleveland decided to rename the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue after the beloved collective after a year-long campaign by fans. Back in 2022, a petition was created by fans to rename East 99th Street as "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way" as an homage to Layzie, Krayzie, Bizzy, Wish and Flesh's neighborhood. Their neighborhood was the prime inspiration behind the group's second album E. 1999 Eternal, which features their hits "1st of Tha Month" and "Tha Crossroads."
Fans like Felicia Haney and Juan Goodwin went door-to-door to get all the signatures necessary to make the street naming happen. According to News 5 Cleveland, both fans only needed 70 percent of the street to sign their petition. They reportedly got it done within two hours in the freezing cold.
“There's nothing here that pays homage to that or to the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,” Haney said.
Bone Thugs' street naming ceremony is scheduled to go down on August 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is set to happen on the same day as Hip-Hop's 50th birthday. Their long-overdue honor also comes amid a busy time for the crew. Their collaboration with The Notorious B.I.G. was used in the new Fast X film and they're reportedly headed out on their farewell tour. Their "High Hopes Concert Series" is set to go down in November with appearance from Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and more.