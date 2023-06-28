Fans like Felicia Haney and Juan Goodwin went door-to-door to get all the signatures necessary to make the street naming happen. According to News 5 Cleveland, both fans only needed 70 percent of the street to sign their petition. They reportedly got it done within two hours in the freezing cold.



“There's nothing here that pays homage to that or to the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,” Haney said.



Bone Thugs' street naming ceremony is scheduled to go down on August 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is set to happen on the same day as Hip-Hop's 50th birthday. Their long-overdue honor also comes amid a busy time for the crew. Their collaboration with The Notorious B.I.G. was used in the new Fast X film and they're reportedly headed out on their farewell tour. Their "High Hopes Concert Series" is set to go down in November with appearance from Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and more.