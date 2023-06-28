Jimmie Johnson's Race Status Determined After Deaths Of In-Laws

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's No. 84 has withdrawn from Sunday's (July 2) Chicago Street Course race amid the deaths of his in-laws and 11-year-old nephew, which is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” Legacy Motor Club announced in a statement shared by NASCAR.com on Tuesday (June 27). “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

Jack and Terry Janway, the parents of Johnson's wife, Chandra, and their grandson, Dalton Janway, were all found dead at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, just after 9:00 p.m., which is being investigated as a potential murder-suicide. Local police received a 911 call from a woman who reported a person had a gun before hanging up.

Authorities said Terry Janway was considered to be the suspect but a motive has not yet been determined, nor whether she was the person who made the 911 call, amid an ongoing investigation. Police said a body was found in the hallway and a gunshot was heard from inside the home when officers arrived at the scene.

The other two bodies were located shortly after and all three individuals were reported to have died from gunshot wounds.

Johnson and Chandra Janway have been married since 2004 and share two daughters, Genevieve and Lydia. The seven-time Cup Series champion is widely considered to be one of the sport's greatest drivers, having tied Hall of Famers Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. for the most Cup championships in NASCAR history, as well as having won his first five consecutively.

Johnson returned to NASCAR as a part-owner and driver for Legacy Motor Club, formerly Petty GMS, after a brief retirement during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, at which point he competed in the IndyCar Series for Chip Ganassi Racing. The California native is scheduled to compete in NASCAR's first-ever Chicago street race this weekend.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.