NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Arrested For Possessing Gun In Mexico

Former two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch addressed reports that he was arrested in Mexico after a handgun was discovered in his bag while boarding a private jet last month.

News of Busch's arrest was shared Monday (February 6) by multiple outlets citing information shared publicly by the Mexico Prosecutor General's office, which charged a Nevada man identified as "Kyle Thomas B" with "credited with full responsibility in the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the armed forces." The suspect was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison -- though the office explain how it will be handled -- as well as being fined $1,100 on January 27.

"In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico," Busch said in a statement shared on social media Monday (February 6). "When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.

"Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina."