NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Arrested For Possessing Gun In Mexico
By Jason Hall
February 7, 2023
Former two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch addressed reports that he was arrested in Mexico after a handgun was discovered in his bag while boarding a private jet last month.
News of Busch's arrest was shared Monday (February 6) by multiple outlets citing information shared publicly by the Mexico Prosecutor General's office, which charged a Nevada man identified as "Kyle Thomas B" with "credited with full responsibility in the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the armed forces." The suspect was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison -- though the office explain how it will be handled -- as well as being fined $1,100 on January 27.
"In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico," Busch said in a statement shared on social media Monday (February 6). "When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.
"Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina."
Busch is coming off a third-place finish in the NASCAR Clash exhibition race held at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday (February 5) and enters the upcoming season with 60 career wins, which is tied with Kevin Harvick as the most among active full-time Cup Series drivers, as well as the only active full-time driver other than Joey Logano with multiple Cup Series championships. The 37-year-old recently joined Richard Childress Racing, having spent most of his Cup Series career as a member of Joe Gibbs Racing.