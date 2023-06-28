Lizzo Gets Emotional After Shoutout From Beyoncé: 'It's An Honor'

Even celebrities get starstruck sometimes, especially when it comes to Beyoncé — just ask Lizzo!

The "About Damn Time" singer recently got to experience Beyoncé's Renaissance tour when she got emotional after a special shoutout from Queen Bey herself. The moment came during "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)," which has her praising other Black women in the industry, including artists like Nina Simone and Solange Knowles.

As she sang out Lizzo's name, which was also displayed on a large screen in front of the packed crowd, Lizzo was overcome with emotion to see her childhood idol recognizing her among some of the greats. The Special singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 27) to share her reaction and reflected on what that moment would have meant to baby Lizzo who grew up listening to Beyoncé and Destiny's Child.

"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny's child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies," she said. "I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time."