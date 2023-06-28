Lizzo Gets Emotional After Shoutout From Beyoncé: 'It's An Honor'
By Sarah Tate
June 28, 2023
Even celebrities get starstruck sometimes, especially when it comes to Beyoncé — just ask Lizzo!
The "About Damn Time" singer recently got to experience Beyoncé's Renaissance tour when she got emotional after a special shoutout from Queen Bey herself. The moment came during "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)," which has her praising other Black women in the industry, including artists like Nina Simone and Solange Knowles.
As she sang out Lizzo's name, which was also displayed on a large screen in front of the packed crowd, Lizzo was overcome with emotion to see her childhood idol recognizing her among some of the greats. The Special singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 27) to share her reaction and reflected on what that moment would have meant to baby Lizzo who grew up listening to Beyoncé and Destiny's Child.
"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny's child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies," she said. "I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time."
She also shared how it made her realize just how "connected and significant" everyone truly is and how musical icons inspire the next wave of performers.
"I think of how what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is," she said. "We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It's an honor. Thank you @beyonce 💖"
Lizzo isn't the only celeb loving Bey's Renaissance tour. Everyone's favorite famous couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland, were seen having the time of their lives singing along to "Love On Top," sending the internet into a tizzy as fans were overwhelmed by the cuteness of the pair singing to each other.