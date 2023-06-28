Watch Zendaya & Tom Holland Sing To Each Other At Beyoncé's Concert
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 28, 2023
Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of Tom Holland and Zendaya at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour. The couple attended the superstar's tour stop in Warsaw, Poland along with Zendaya's Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer.
One video, in particular, went viral last night, Tuesday, June 27th, which shows Tom and Zendaya passionately singing along to "Love On Top" while Beyoncé performs onstage in the background. Upon seeing the video, fans couldn't help but gush over how sweet the moment was and reflect on how "perfect" the two actors seem for each other.
"This is the cutest sh— I've seen all day," one fan said about the video. "Okay Tom Holland and Zendaya have to be one of the cutest and realest couples in Hollywood," wrote another fan.
Tom Holland and Zendaya singing ‘Love On Top’ to each other at Beyoncé’s concert.— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2023
Earlier this month, Tom revealed that Zendaya was actually his childhood celebrity crush. The actor was asked to answer "30 Questions As Quickly As Possible" for Buzzfeed Celeb and when asked which celebrity he had a crush on as a kid, he answered without hesitation, '"Zendaya, easy."
The Euphoria star was also mentioned when Tom was asked to reveal the last person he sent a meme to. "Zendaya. It's non-stop," he shared before adding, "And she sends me too much. I can't keep up because I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages and I'll have hundreds and hundreds of things from her. I try and keep up but it's intense."