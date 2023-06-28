Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of Tom Holland and Zendaya at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour. The couple attended the superstar's tour stop in Warsaw, Poland along with Zendaya's Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer.

One video, in particular, went viral last night, Tuesday, June 27th, which shows Tom and Zendaya passionately singing along to "Love On Top" while Beyoncé performs onstage in the background. Upon seeing the video, fans couldn't help but gush over how sweet the moment was and reflect on how "perfect" the two actors seem for each other.

"This is the cutest sh— I've seen all day," one fan said about the video. "Okay Tom Holland and Zendaya have to be one of the cutest and realest couples in Hollywood," wrote another fan.