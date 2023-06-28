Would you consider your city a miserable place to live? Many residents in these cities would. Travel A Lot put together a list of cities in each state where residents are the most miserable around the country based on poverty levels, income in comparison to the national average, crime rates, and high school graduation rate.

According to the list, the most miserable city in all of Texas is Port Arthur. Crime rates in Port Arthur are 28% higher than the national average and 30.7% of residents live below the general poverty level.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the most miserable city in Texas:

"Port Arthur takes the prize in Texas for most miserable city—a feat hard to accomplish in a state known to be the least safe in terms of violent crimes per capita. On the bright side, Texas also has the fewest overdose deaths per capita in the country... In Port Arthur, the crime rate is 28% above the national average and violent crime is 84% higher. With a population of 55,018, the city has approximately 30.7% of its citizens living below the poverty level. Plano, Texas is the best choice since it has been dubbed the happiest cities in Texas. Plano is even known to have one of the lowest rates of separation and divorce in the country."

