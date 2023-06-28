The Oldest Mall In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

June 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Malls hold a special place in American culture, being both shopping havens and hangouts for young people. Unfortunately, these iconic locations haven't been immune to the retail apocalypse, where dozens of brands have closed thousands of stores across the country. Not all malls have perished, though. In fact, plenty of malls are still running and adding new features and stores.

If you're curious about longtime malls, Insider pinpointed the oldest mall in every state. The website says, "Some of those early complexes have been demolished and the sites repurposed, while others still attract businesses and shoppers to this day. From tiny arcades to massive malls, here is the oldest mall in every state."

According to the list, Washington's most historic mall is The Bellevue Collection! This spot was originally named Bellevue Square and has been around since 1946. Writers provided some more insight into this mall's history and what's going on today:

"The open-air shopping center, which originally had only 16 stores, has since grown to its current 5.5 million-square-foot space and been renamed 'The Bellevue Collection.'"

Check out the full list on insider.com. For those wanting to dine at some decades-old restaurants, check out our coverage of Washington's most historic fast food joint.

