Travis Scott Joins 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival just got even bigger, because Travis Scott has joined the previously-announced star-studded lineup set to take over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22nd and 23rd.

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival will also include performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the annual music mega event will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

If you can't make it to Vegas this year, fans will be able to watch each night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival via Hulu, the Official Stream Destination. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. The festival will also be broadcast live via iHeartRadio stations across the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.