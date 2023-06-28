Travis Scott Joins 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup
By Taylor Fields
June 29, 2023
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival just got even bigger, because Travis Scott has joined the previously-announced star-studded lineup set to take over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22nd and 23rd.
This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival will also include performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the annual music mega event will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.
If you can't make it to Vegas this year, fans will be able to watch each night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival via Hulu, the Official Stream Destination. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. The festival will also be broadcast live via iHeartRadio stations across the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.
Tickets for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival are currently on sale via AXS.com.
Throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartRadio station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.